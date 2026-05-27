Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Giants On May 27

Carroll is hitting for a .299 BA, .399 OBP and .565 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .964, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. Carroll has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Trevor McDonald makes the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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