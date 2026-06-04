Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Dodgers On June 4

Carroll is hitting for a .284 BA, .373 OBP and .535 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .908, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Carroll has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski makes the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.87 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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