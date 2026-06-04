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Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks • #7 CF

Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Dodgers On June 4

Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field, on Thursday, June 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Carroll has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Carroll is hitting for a .284 BA, .373 OBP and .535 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .908, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 249 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Carroll has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski makes the start for the Dodgers, his 10th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.87 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corbin Carroll

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