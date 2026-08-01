Connor Prielipp And Twins Play Mariners On Aug. 1

Prielipp is 3-5 with a 4.73 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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