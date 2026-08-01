Connor Prielipp And Twins Play Mariners On Aug. 1
Connor Prielipp will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Prielipp has -132 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Prielipp is 3-5 with a 4.73 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
The Mariners are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.