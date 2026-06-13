Connor Norby And Marlins Take On Pirates On June 13

Norby is hitting for a .209 BA, .325 OBP and .339 SLG with a 28.2% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 17 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. Norby has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1 for 1 with a double and an RBI) in his previous appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his 13th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.91 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.