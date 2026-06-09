Connor Norby And Marlins Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 9

Norby is hitting for a .205 BA, .312 OBP and .330 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored 16 runs. In 205 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 15 runs. Norby has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Rays.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.32 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.

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