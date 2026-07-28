Colton Cowser And Orioles Play Tigers On July 28

Cowser is hitting for a .207 BA, .315 OBP and .332 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .647 and he has scored 28 runs. In 255 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs. Cowser has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Tigers.

The Tigers will send Troy Melton (5-1) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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