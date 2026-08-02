Colton Cowser And Orioles Square Off Against Phillies On Aug. 2

Cowser is hitting for a .206 BA, .317 OBP and .327 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored 29 runs. In 263 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. Cowser has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler (10-2 with a 2.53 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.