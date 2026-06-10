Colton Cowser And Orioles Face Mariners On June 10

Cowser is hitting for a .231 BA, .314 OBP and .388 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 20 runs. In 154 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Mariners.

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 14th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.04 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

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