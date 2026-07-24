Colt Keith And Tigers Face Royals On July 24

Keith is hitting for a .250 BA, .295 OBP and .392 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 37 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Royals.

Beck Way starts for the first time this season for the Royals.

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