Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Yankees On June 18

Montgomery is hitting for a .225 BA, .319 OBP and .502 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 35 runs. In 288 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs. In his last game, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Ryan Weathers (2-5) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.36 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.