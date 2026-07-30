Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Yankees On July 30

Montgomery is hitting for a .220 BA, .302 OBP and .455 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 49 runs. In 424 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 61 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers (4-7 with a 4.25 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 21st of the season.

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