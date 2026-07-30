FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Yankees On July 30

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will face the New York Yankees at Rate Field, on Thursday, July 30 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .220 BA, .302 OBP and .455 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 49 runs. In 424 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 61 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Ryan Weathers (4-7 with a 4.25 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News