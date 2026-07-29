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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Yankees On July 29

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will take on the New York Yankees at Rate Field, on Wednesday, July 29 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .302 OBP and .459 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 49 runs. In 420 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 61 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler makes the start for the Yankees, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-6 with a 2.07 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 130 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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