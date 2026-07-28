Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Yankees On July 28

Montgomery is hitting for a .224 BA, .305 OBP and .464 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 49 runs. In 416 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 61 runs. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with two RBIs) in his last game against the Yankees.

Gerrit Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.