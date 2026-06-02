Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Twins On June 2
Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Tuesday, June 2 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Montgomery is hitting for a .229 BA, .323 OBP and .486 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 28 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Twins.
Connor Prielipp (1-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his eighth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.