Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Tigers On May 30

Montgomery is hitting for a .227 BA, .322 OBP and .464 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 26 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 34 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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