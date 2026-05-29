Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Tigers On May 29

Montgomery is hitting for a .232 BA, .328 OBP and .473 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 26 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 34 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Troy Melton (1-0) makes the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.

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