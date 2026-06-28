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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Royals On June 28

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .225 BA, .318 OBP and .484 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 38 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Luinder Avila (3-3) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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