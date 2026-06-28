Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Royals On June 28

Montgomery is hitting for a .225 BA, .318 OBP and .484 SLG with a 31.5% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 38 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Luinder Avila (3-3) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.06 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.