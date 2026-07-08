Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Red Sox On July 8

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .306 OBP and .486 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 42 runs. In 360 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Jake Bennett (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.10 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

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