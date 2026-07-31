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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Rays On July 31

Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, July 31 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .217 BA, .298 OBP and .449 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 49 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 61 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Yankees.

Nick Martinez (10-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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