Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Rays On Aug. 2

Montgomery is hitting for a .215 BA, .295 OBP and .450 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored 50 runs. In 437 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax (6-8) takes the mound for the Rays in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.74 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

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