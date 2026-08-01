Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 1

Montgomery is hitting for a .217 BA, .298 OBP and .455 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .753 and he has scored 50 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 63 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen (9-5) is aiming for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Rays in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.07 ERA in 111 1/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.

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