Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Phillies On June 5

Montgomery is hitting for a .222 BA, .316 OBP and .471 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 28 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Twins.

Jesus Luzardo (4-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.