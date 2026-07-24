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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Astros On July 24

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Houston Astros at Rate Field, on Friday, July 24 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .220 BA, .303 OBP and .468 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 48 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Spencer Arrighetti gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.34 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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