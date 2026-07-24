Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Astros On July 24

Montgomery is hitting for a .220 BA, .303 OBP and .468 SLG with a 32.3% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .771 and he has scored 48 runs. In 402 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (9th in MLB) and driven in 57 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

Spencer Arrighetti gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.34 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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