Colin Rea And Cubs Face Yankees On Aug. 2

Rea is 8-7 with a 4.67 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.