Colin Rea And Cubs Face Yankees On Aug. 2
Colin Rea will get the start for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Yankees at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, Aug. 2 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Rea has +134 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Rea is 8-7 with a 4.67 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
The Yankees are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.