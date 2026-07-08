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Colin Rea
Chicago Cubs

Colin Rea

Chicago Cubs • #53 RP

Colin Rea And Cubs Face Orioles On July 8

Colin Rea will get the start for his Chicago Cubs against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Wednesday, July 8 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Rea has +132 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Rea is 6-5 with a 4.74 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colin Rea

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