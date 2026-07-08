Colin Rea And Cubs Face Orioles On July 8

Rea is 6-5 with a 4.74 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.