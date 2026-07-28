Colin Rea And Cubs Face Cardinals On July 28

Rea is 7-7 with a 4.85 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when he tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.