Cole Ragans And Royals Square Off Against Guardians On May 6
Cole Ragans will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, May 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Ragans has +126 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ragans is 1-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.