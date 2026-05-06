Cole Ragans And Royals Square Off Against Guardians On May 6

Ragans is 1-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.