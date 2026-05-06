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Cole Ragans
Kansas City Royals

Cole Ragans

Kansas City Royals • #55 SP

Cole Ragans And Royals Square Off Against Guardians On May 6

Cole Ragans will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, May 6 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Ragans has +126 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ragans is 1-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cole Ragans

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