Cole Carrigg And Rockies Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 3

Carrigg is hitting for a .305 BA, .389 OBP and .525 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .914 and he has scored 32 runs. In 168 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 27 runs. Carrigg has recorded five steals on eight attempts. He strung together three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Royals.

Ian Seymour (7-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.