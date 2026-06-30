Cole Carrigg And Rockies Face Marlins On June 30

Carrigg is hitting for a .267 BA, .375 OBP and .500 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .875 and he has scored 13 runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. Carrigg has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.41 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.

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