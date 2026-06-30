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Cole Carrigg
Colorado Rockies

Cole Carrigg

Colorado Rockies • #16 1B

Cole Carrigg And Rockies Face Marlins On June 30

Cole Carrigg and the Colorado Rockies will face the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Carrigg has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Carrigg is hitting for a .267 BA, .375 OBP and .500 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .875 and he has scored 13 runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. Carrigg has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 14th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.41 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cole Carrigg

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