Cole Carrigg And Rockies Face Dodgers On July 7

Carrigg is hitting for a .309 BA, .385 OBP and .593 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .978 and he has scored 21 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 21 runs. Carrigg has recorded two steals on four attempts. In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will send Justin Wrobleski (10-2) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.80 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 93 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.