Colby Thomas And Athletics Square Off Against Red Sox On July 27

Thomas is hitting for a .200 BA, .236 OBP and .343 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .579 and he has scored 11 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Payton Tolle makes the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.31 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.

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