Colby Thomas And Athletics Take On Dodgers On June 29

Thomas is hitting for a .203 BA, .244 OBP and .311 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .554 and he has scored eight runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Eric Lauer gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.87 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.

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