Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face White Sox On June 17

Bellinger is hitting for a .272 BA, .366 OBP and .467 SLG with a 12.2% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 43 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 47 runs (15th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 4 with two RBIs) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay gets the start for the White Sox, his 13th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.

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