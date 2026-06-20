Cody Bellinger And Yankees Face Reds On June 20

Bellinger is hitting for a .272 BA, .367 OBP and .474 SLG with a 12.3% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .841 and he has scored 45 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 49 runs (13th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.95 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.

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