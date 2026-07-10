Cody Bellinger And Yankees Play Nationals On July 10

Bellinger is hitting for a .247 BA, .340 OBP and .414 SLG with a 15.3% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 47 runs. In 391 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Carson Palmquist (0-1) starts for the Nationals, his third of the season.

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