Cody Bellinger And Yankees Take On Dodgers On July 19

Bellinger is hitting for a .254 BA, .344 OBP and .419 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .763 and he has scored 49 runs. In 407 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 51 runs. Bellinger has recorded 10 steals on 15 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have not yet named a starter.

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