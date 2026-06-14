Cody Bellinger And Yankees Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 14

Bellinger is hitting for a .270 BA, .367 OBP and .472 SLG with a 12.6% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 41 runs. In 294 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 45 runs (16th in MLB). Bellinger has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.55 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched.

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