Coby Mayo And Orioles Take On Tigers On July 29

Mayo is hitting for a .198 BA, .263 OBP and .409 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 35 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal (7-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.