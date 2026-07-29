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Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles

Coby Mayo

Baltimore Orioles • #16 3B

Coby Mayo And Orioles Take On Tigers On July 29

Coby Mayo and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Wednesday, July 29 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Mayo has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Mayo is hitting for a .198 BA, .263 OBP and .409 SLG with a 33.7% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 35 runs. In 270 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Tarik Skubal (7-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Coby Mayo

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