Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Tigers On July 28

Mayo is hitting for a .201 BA, .266 OBP and .414 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 35 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Tigers.

Troy Melton gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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