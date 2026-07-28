FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles

Coby Mayo

Baltimore Orioles • #16 3B

Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Tigers On July 28

Coby Mayo and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, July 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Mayo has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mayo is hitting for a .201 BA, .266 OBP and .414 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .680 and he has scored 35 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 38 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Tigers.

Troy Melton gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Coby Mayo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News