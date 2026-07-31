Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Phillies On July 31

Mayo is hitting for a .204 BA, .273 OBP and .420 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 37 runs. In 275 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs) against the Tigers.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season. He is 1-8 with a 7.06 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.

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