Coby Mayo And Orioles Take On Phillies On Aug. 2

Mayo is hitting for a .199 BA, .267 OBP and .410 SLG with a 33.8% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 37 runs. In 281 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

The Phillies are sending Zack Wheeler (10-2) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 2.53 ERA and 123 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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