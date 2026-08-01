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Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles

Coby Mayo

Baltimore Orioles • #16 3B

Coby Mayo And Orioles Take On Phillies On Aug. 1

Coby Mayo and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Mayo has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Mayo is hitting for a .202 BA, .270 OBP and .415 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 37 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 13-4 with a 2.73 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 138 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Coby Mayo

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