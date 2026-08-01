Coby Mayo And Orioles Take On Phillies On Aug. 1

Mayo is hitting for a .202 BA, .270 OBP and .415 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 37 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 13-4 with a 2.73 ERA and 157 strikeouts through 138 2/3 innings pitched.

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