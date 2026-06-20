Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Dodgers On June 20

Mayo is hitting for a .196 BA, .259 OBP and .380 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored 25 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season.

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