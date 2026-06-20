FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles

Coby Mayo

Baltimore Orioles • #16 3B

Coby Mayo And Orioles Play Dodgers On June 20

Coby Mayo and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Mayo has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Mayo is hitting for a .196 BA, .259 OBP and .380 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .639 and he has scored 25 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (7-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Coby Mayo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News