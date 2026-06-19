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Coby Mayo
Baltimore Orioles

Coby Mayo

Baltimore Orioles • #16 3B

Coby Mayo And Orioles Take On Dodgers On June 19

Coby Mayo and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, June 19 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Mayo has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Mayo is hitting for a .194 BA, .259 OBP and .383 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .642 and he has scored 24 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his last action (on June 14 against the Padres) he went 0 for 1.

Roki Sasaki (3-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 13th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Coby Mayo

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