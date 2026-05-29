Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 29

Mayo is hitting for a .200 BA, .273 OBP and .370 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored 16 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Blue Jays.

Adam Macko takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.

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