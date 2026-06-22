Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Angels On June 22

Mayo is hitting for a .188 BA, .257 OBP and .366 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .624 and he has scored 25 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Samuel Aldegheri gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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