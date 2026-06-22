Coby Mayo And Orioles Square Off Against Angels On June 22
Coby Mayo and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Monday, June 22 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Mayo has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Mayo is hitting for a .188 BA, .257 OBP and .366 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .624 and he has scored 25 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.
Samuel Aldegheri gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.