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Christopher Morel
Miami Marlins

Christopher Morel

Miami Marlins • #5 3B

Christopher Morel And Marlins Play Nationals On June 3

Christopher Morel and his Miami Marlins will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, June 3 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Morel has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Morel is hitting for a .161 BA, .224 OBP and .210 SLG with a 38.8% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .434 and he has scored three runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Andrew Alvarez gets the call to start for the Nationals, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christopher Morel

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