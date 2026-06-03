Christopher Morel And Marlins Play Nationals On June 3

Morel is hitting for a .161 BA, .224 OBP and .210 SLG with a 38.8% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .434 and he has scored three runs. In 67 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Andrew Alvarez gets the call to start for the Nationals, his first of the season.

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