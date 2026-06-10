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Christopher Morel
Miami Marlins

Christopher Morel

Miami Marlins • #5 3B

Christopher Morel And Marlins Face Diamondbacks On June 10

Christopher Morel and his Miami Marlins will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, June 10 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Morel has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Morel is hitting for a .172 BA, .232 OBP and .219 SLG with a 39.1% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .451 and he has scored three runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent action (on June 3 against the Nationals) he went 1 for 2.

Ryne Nelson (2-4 with a 4.60 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christopher Morel

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