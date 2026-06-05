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Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich

Milwaukee Brewers • #22 LF

Christian Yelich And Brewers Face Rockies On June 5

Christian Yelich and his Milwaukee Brewers will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, June 5 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Yelich has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Yelich is hitting for a .289 BA, .358 OBP and .463 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 25 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. Yelich has recorded four steals on four attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Ryan Feltner gets the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.85 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Yelich

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