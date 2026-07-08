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Christian Yelich
Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich

Milwaukee Brewers • #22 LF

Christian Yelich And Brewers Face Cardinals On July 8

Christian Yelich and his Milwaukee Brewers will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Yelich has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Yelich is hitting for a .241 BA, .323 OBP and .382 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 41 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 31 runs. Yelich has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Michael McGreevy (3-7) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.12 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Yelich

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