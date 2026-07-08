Christian Yelich And Brewers Face Cardinals On July 8

Yelich is hitting for a .241 BA, .323 OBP and .382 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 41 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 31 runs. Yelich has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are sending Michael McGreevy (3-7) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 3.12 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.

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